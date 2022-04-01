Music business: You’re not in control of your art if you can’t sell it — Syemca

Syemca got deserved attention when he competed on singing reality show, ‘The Voice’, years ago. Today, his voice is one to reckon with in the music industry. In this interview by ROTIMI IGE, he speaks about his artistry, challenges in the industry, upcoming plans and relationship with his brother, Chike, who is also a music star.

Since your emergence at ‘The Voice’ you have grown to become one to look out for in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Tell us about your journey after leaving ‘The Voice’.

It was precise, I went back into the streets, to the music hustle and along the way, I met a few that were willing to work with me, both producers and artistes. I held…