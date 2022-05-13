Criminalising ransom payment – Tribune Online

Kidnapping has been the major security catastrophe threatening the lives of Nigerians in far and near places. In northern Nigeria, there are specific places in some states that are referred to as ‘death zones’ due to frequent activities of bandits. They roam around unchallenged by security forces, taking innocent people to their dens and release them only when ransoms are paid.

People in those areas no longer sleep with both eyes close; they are taken on roads during travels, in their houses at nights, at social gatherings such as wedding, naming ceremonies etc. In most times, majority of kidnappers sprouted in the same communities or neighborhood they attack, their victims are…