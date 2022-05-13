Edo government ready to partner groups for empowerment, development





Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state government on Thursday said it was ready to partner groups and non governmental organisations to develop the state and empower its indigenes for the better.

The Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki stated this at an empowerment programme orgnanised by Erina Help and Care Foundation (EHCF) to train and equip selected individuals through groups that would be trained and then empowered to stand on their own.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Chris Nehikhare, he commended the EHCF for the initiative coming at a time when he said it has become difficult for people to fully appreciate the sufferings of the “weak, the stranded, the disadvantaged, the helpless.

