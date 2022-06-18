Abia PDP: I will soon make a statement — Senator Orji

As a crisis rocks the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, the immediate past governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, says he will soon come out with a statement on matters concerning Abia politics.

The former governor, who disclosed this in a statement personally signed by him, is expected to speak on PDP issues in the state which have created mass defections by party faithful in political positions in the state.

According to Orji, “in the days ahead, Abians would hear from me.”

It is expected that the senator would bare his mind on issues…