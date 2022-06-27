 Protesters kick against alleged reappointment of Director, C’River State water board

A peaceful protest was staged at the headquarters of the Cross River State Water Board (CRSWB), Limited with protesters expressing their displeasure over polluted water, and the rumoured reappointment of the former Managing Director, Victory Effiom Ekpo, as MD after he lost the APC senatorial ticket.

The protester alleged that the state government planned to reappoint Ekpo as Managing Director of the State Water Board company after he already resigned before running for a senatorial ticket in the state.

Protesters carried placards with different writings such as; “Cross River State Water Board is dead completely”, “Victor Ekpo is a tyrant”, “our masses are tired of…