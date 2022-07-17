Governor Inuwa loses younger sister, Aishatu Yahaya-Umaru

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has lost his younger sister, Hajiya Aishatu Yahaya-Umaru.

Aged 48, Hajiya Aishatu died in the early hours of Sunday, 17th July, 2022 in Gombe after a protracted illness.

A statement from the Governor’s office reads, ” Inna Lillahi Wa Inna lillahi Rajiun. It is with total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, that the family of the Late Alhaji Yahaya Umaru regrets to announce the demise of our beloved sister, Hajiya Aishatu Yahaya Umaru who passed on today following a protracted illness.”

According to the Governor, “The funeral prayer (Janazah) for the late Aishatu will hold today by 1: 00pm at the Federal…