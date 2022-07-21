‘Nigeria’s education system requires an overhaul’

Dr Odoh Onuora is an immigration consultant and specialist family physician resident in Canada. He speaks with CLEMENT IDOKO on his motivation to establish Oasis Canadian Schools, the first offshore Canadian schools in Nigeria; the need to overhaul Nigeria’s education system and sundry issues. Excerpts.

WHAT inspired you to establish the Oasis Canadian Schools in Nigeria?

Oasis Canadian School is not just a Canadian School by name but by its content. We live there, even though I had most of my education in Nigeria. I realised that a good number of Nigerians are willing to study in Canada. Despite having the requisite qualifications and intelligence, the challenges of travel…