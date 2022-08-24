Of foreign airlines and trapped funds

RECENTLY, an international carrier, Emirates Airlines, wrote the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, indicating that it would, from September 1, suspend operations in Nigeria, citing its inability to repatriate over $85 million trapped in the country. In a statement, the airline said: “Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and we have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution. Regrettably, there has been no progress. Therefore, Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective…