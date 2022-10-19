Of love, life and healing in Amife Sabatina’s Little Words

A Review of Amife Sabatina’s Book, Little Words

Little Words, a collection of poetry and prose, dwells on the mind and phases of the life of the author. In the opening section addressed ‘To My Reader’, Amife highlights her love for reading, specifically acknowledging the myriad of books her sister bought her on every trip back home and how it inspired her love for storytelling. Going by this, it was only a matter of time before Amife would finally achieve the feat of publishing her first work, Little Words.

The 11-chapter book is an approachable literary collection with easily understood subject matter. It focuses on various periods of the author’s life and offers a clear…