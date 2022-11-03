Minister frowns at infighting between boards, management of transportation agencies\

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has frowned at Infighting Between Boards and Management of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), calling for synergy and cooperation across all agencies of the ministry.

Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during a 3-Day Retreat by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Minister of Transportation said that he hoped that by the end of the retreat , the staff will have a new mindset to implement policies of the ministry.

According to the Minister of Transportation, “I will not end this speech without calling your attention to two salient matters that would aid…