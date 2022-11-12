YPP pledges to address rural infrastructural gaps in Kwara

Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kwara State, Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, has said that he will pay more attention to grassroots development when elected as governor of the state.

Addressing party supporters and people of the Alapa community in the Asa local government area in continuation of his campaign tour of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, the YPP candidate said his administration would pay attention to grassroots development by addressing infrastructural gap in rural areas.

He noted that previous administrations in the state had neglected rural communities and denied them basic amenities such as road, electricity, health centres and schools.

…