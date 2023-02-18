10 States want Supreme Court to set aside Buhari’s ban on old N500, N1,000 notes

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

Ten states of the Federation have asked the Supreme Court to set aside the pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari banning old N500 and N1,000 notes in the country for being unconditional, over-reach and usurpation of the judicial power of the apex Court.

The ten State governors, in Suit Numbered, SC/CV/162/2023, filed on Friday by their counsel, A.J. Owonikoko (SAN), want the apex court to declare the President’s directives in his Thursday’s broadcast as unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Attorneys General (AGs) of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Sokoto, and Lagos states while the defendants are the…