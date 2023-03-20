Funke Akindele deletes politics-related posts on her Instagram

Sandra Nwaokolo

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, who served as the running mate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Abdulazeez Adediran, has purged all political-related content from her Instagram page.

A quick perusal of the actress’s social media account by Tribune Online revealed that all images and posts from her political rallies and other campaign activities have been deleted.

This action comes on the heels of the PDP’s defeat to the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the keenly contested gubernatorial elections held on March 18, 2023.

