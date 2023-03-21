Water-related crises endangering lives of 78 million children in Nigeria – UNICEF

Clement Idoko – Abuja

No fewer than 78 million children in Nigeria are at the highest risk from a convergence of three water-related threats, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report.

UNICEF Nigeria Chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Dr. Jane Bevan, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, noted that one-third of children in Nigeria do not have access to at least basic water at home while two-thirds do not have basic sanitation services.

She added that hand hygiene was also limited, with three-quarters of children unable to wash their hands due to lack of water and soap at home.

She disclosed further that as a result, Nigeria is one of the…