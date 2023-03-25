NDLEA applauds Reps members for rejecting cannabis bill

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) has commended members and leaders of the House of Representatives for rejecting another attempt to push through a bill to decriminalise cannabis cultivation, sale and use in Nigeria on the floor of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to the development on Friday 24th March, in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA boss said the decision by a majority of the lawmakers to reject the bill will further strengthen the gains so far made in the renewed war against drug abuse…