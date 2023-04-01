What are haemorrhoids? – Tribune Online

By Dr. Wale Okediran

My brother who complained of seeing blood in his stool was diagnosed with Haemorrhoids. Kindly let me know more about the ailment.

Brown (by SMS)

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swellings containing enlarged blood vessels that are found inside or around the bottom (the rectum and anus). In many cases, haemorrhoids don’t cause symptoms, and some people don’t even realise they have them. Hemorrhoids can occur both above the anal canal (internal) or below the anal canal in the skin around the anus (external). However, they exhibit different symptoms depending on the location. Although usually painless, there may be some pain associated with internal…