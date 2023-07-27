Why portfolios were not attached to ministerial list – Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu did not attach portfolios to the ministerial list sent to the Senate so he could have the latitude of freedom to tinker with it if necessary.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this disclosure in an interview with correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, explaining that why it would have been the best idea, fixing portfolios to the names will cause problems if the President changes his mind after they have been screened.

Asked why portfolios were not attached, he said: “Yes, I mean for me that would have been one way to go about it. It would have been a welcome development. As good as that sounds it…