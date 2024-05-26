Despite derailment, NRC to continue train service on Abuja-Kaduna route

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that normal train services between Kaduna and Rigasa and Idu Abuja continues despite the derailment of some coach Jeremy this morning.

According to a statement by Yakub Mahmood, all the passengers on board the derailed train arrived their destination safely.

The statement read; “The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) hereby informs the general public especially our valued passengers that normal passenger train services between Kaduna-Rigasa, Idu Abuja continues despite minor derailment of our coach at Jeremy station this…