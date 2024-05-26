Young guys of nowadays lack respect because of money in their possession- Delta governor’s aide knocks Paul Okoye for wearing a cap while an elderly man prayed at his wedding introduction

An aide to the governor of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, has knocked singer Paul Okoye, for wearing a cap while being prayed for at his wedding introduction which held in Abia state a few days ago. Earlier today, Paul shared the photos from his introduction to his woman, Ifeoma’s family. In one of the photos, Paul was wearing his red cap while being prayed for.
In a post shared on his Facebook page, Ossai said this smacks of disrespect to the elderly man that was praying for him. Ossai wrote
‘’This is a total disrespect for the elder praying .
An elder is praying for Rudeboy of P Square during his traditional marriage days back and he is putting on cap.
Out of respect for the elder and his prayer , he ought to have pull off his cap while receiving prayer .
The man is not just an elder but an inlaw to him.
Young guys of nowadays lack respect because of money in their possession.
This is disrespect to the elder , his prayer and also to culture.”
Source: Linda Ikeji