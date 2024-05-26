Young guys of nowadays lack respect because of money in their possession- Delta governor’s aide knocks Paul Okoye for wearing a cap while an elderly man prayed at his wedding introduction





An aide to the governor of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, has knocked singer Paul Okoye, for wearing a cap while being prayed for at his wedding introduction which held in Abia state a few days ago. Earlier today, Paul shared the photos from his introduction to his woman, Ifeoma’s family. In one of the photos, Paul was wearing his red cap while being prayed for.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Ossai said this smacks of disrespect to the elderly man that was praying for him. Ossai wrote