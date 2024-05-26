Gov Bago reiterates commitment to protect children’s rights 

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has expressed his administration’s determination to continue to protect the rights of the children.

The Governor in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, to children as they celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, celebrated every May 27, said the government is duty-bound to protect children from any form of abuse and suffering.

He stated further that it is necessary to also provide the children with basic needs of life such as shelter, food, health and education, as they are priceless gifts from God.

The Governor, who…