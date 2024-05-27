Despite proliferation, business journalism still has huge unexplored spaces —Ikhile

The Chairman of the soon-to-be- launched business publication, Business Times, Mr. Dada Ajai-Ikhile has said that despite the proliferation of the media in Nigeria, and array of business publications, there are still some huge gap of unexplored spaces waiting to be filled in business reporting.

Ajayi, who stated this over the weekend, during a media chat to intimate the public of the company’s new business publication about to be launched this week, stated that the publications has become imperative to provide Nigerians, especially the business community, the opportunity of having fresh perspectives to business News.

While acknowledging the pathfinding role the established news…