Lithuanian president re-elected in vote marked by Russia fears — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda won re-election by a landslide on Sunday in a vote marked by defence concerns over neighbouring Russia, official results showed.

The count published by the electoral commission showed that Nauseda won 74.6 percent of votes with 90 percent of ballots counted after polls closed in the second-round vote.

Voters “have handed me a great mandate of trust and I am well aware that I will have to cherish this,” Nauseda, 60, told journalists in Vilnius.

“Now that I have five years of experience, I believe that I will certainly be able to use this jewel properly, first of all to achieve the goals of welfare for all the people of Lithuania,” he said.

His opponent, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, won 23.8 percent of the vote and congratulated Nauseda in comments to reporters.

The Lithuanian president steers defence and foreign policy, attending EU and NATO summits, but must consult with the…