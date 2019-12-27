Football: English Premier League results – collated

Collated English Premier League results on Thursday:
Aston Villa 1 (Hourihane 64) Norwich 0
Bournemouth 1 (Gosling 35) Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 63)
Chelsea 0 Southampton 2 (Obafemi 31, Redmond 73)
Crystal Palace 2 (Kouyate 68, Ayew 90) West Ham 1 (Snodgrass 57)
Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 80) Burnley 0
Leicester 0 Liverpool 4 (Firmino 31, 74, Milner 71-pen, Alexander-Arnold 78)
Manchester United 4 (Martial 24, 51, Greenwood 36, Rashford 41) Newcastle 1 (M Longstaff 17)
Sheffield United 1 (Norwood 36-pen) Watford 1 (Deulofeu 27)
Tottenham 2 (Kane 53, Alli 72) Brighton 1 (Webster 37)
Playing Friday
Wolves v Manchester City (1945 GMT)
