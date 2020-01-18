Oyo ALGON charges S’West govs to subject Amotekun to democratic control

By Adeola Badru

THE sacked local government chairmen in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde under the umbrella of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) have urged the South-West governors to subject the operation of the recently launched security outfit codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun to democratic control.

They made this observation while speaking at a get together held to appreciate journalists in the state.

At the event were correspondents and reporters of various media houses in the state.

Also in attendance were the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in the state, Chief Akin Oke; Minority leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Asamiya Alarape; ALGON members and former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Bimbo Adekanbi.

ALGON Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye while reacting to the launch of Western Nigeria Security Network, ‘Operation Amotekun’ by the South-West governors, appealed to them to subject the severity outfit to…