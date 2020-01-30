Delta LG Chair pays NECO, primary 6 enrolment fees for 220 Students, pupils 

NECO

By Festus Ahon

AS part of his effort towards promoting education, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Delta State Chief Ramson Onoyake, yesterday paid NECO enrolment fees for 20 students and enrolment fees for 200 primary six pupils from selected public schools in the Local Government Area.

Disclosing that his foundation, RTO Foundation made the payments, Onoyake said the 20 persons enrolled for NECO got N20,000 each while the primary school pupils drawn from all public schools in Uvwie Local Government Area were given writing materials in addition to their enrolment fees.

Emphasising the importance of education, he said: “it is no gainsaying that education is the strength and future of every nation, yet it is not accessible to all but I am in the council to make it accessible to all.

“Some of the unskilled persons we have in the society today are people that had lofty dreams of changing the world but were denied the privilege due to lack of funds to…