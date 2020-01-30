Yoruba indigenes call on FG to arrest killers of Fasoranti’s daughter

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Some Yoruba indigenes in the South West states have made a fresh call on the Federal Government to ensure that bandits who killed the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti are arrested.

The call was made by the Federation of Yoruba Consciousness and Culture (Alajobi) this through its President, Evangelist Kunle Adesokan in Ibadan.

The group has its members in Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Osun, Ondo and Lagos States.

Adesokan, who spoke on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye on the day a solidarity rally was held in Ibadan, said it is unbelievable that months after the incident, no arrest has been made.

Speaking on the murder of the daughter of the Yoruba leader, he said, “till today, no arrest has been made or anyone prosecuted for the crime”.

Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was murdered on July 13, 2019, on Ondo-Ore road by unknown gunmen.

He added that the incident coupled with other criminality committed by hoodlums against…