Why we still have problems — Ango Abdullahi

•Says Amotekun, Shege Ka Fasa reactions to insecurity

•They should operate within the laws of Nigeria

•Coordinating Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF in three summits is part of restructuring

By Chioma Gabriel, Editor Special Features

When the Northern Elders Forum passed a vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, it demanded a thorough overhaul of the leadership of Nigeria’s security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges.

The Forum also expressed dismay over the fight against the nation’s multiple security challenges especially the president’s continued position that Boko Haram has been technically defeated in the country.

In this encounter, a top member of the group, Professor Ango Abdullahi, answers questions on the outcome of the group’s statement insisting Nigerians should take the…