Gunmen go on rampage nationwide

•Delta community attacked, man killed, wife abducted, daughter injured

•Gang sacks Benue community, as cult war claims pharmacist, four others

•Gunmen kidnap another victim at Onicha-Olona, demand N15m ransom

•Cultists invade Delta police formation, 7 arrested

•IGP disbands Zonal Intervention Squad in Ogun over footballer’s killing

•We won’t tolerate killings from Police – Gbajabiamila

By Festus Ahon, Peter Duru, Tordue Salem & James Ogunnaike

THE stormy wind of insecurity blowing across the country continued, yesterday, as suspected gunmen attacked Issele-Azagba, a community in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, killing one man, abducting his wife, and injuring his daughter.

Also, suspected herdsmen kidnapped one Ashioma Omeh at Isele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Elsewhere in Benue, scores of residents of Agila community in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue were sacked from their homes by alleged armed militia gang…