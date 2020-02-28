Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he is not making excuses after he missed a gilt-edged chance in the final seconds of their 2-1 defeat to Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Greek side scored in the 119th minute to give them the edge on away goals, and with so little time remaining it appeared to be a done deal.

But Arsenal had one more chance to go through to the last 16 as the ball fell invitingly for Aubameyang, whose spectacular overhead kick had been the cause for such celebration just a few minutes previously, but remarkably he pulled the ball wide of the post.

Asked how he would sum up the final minutes, Aubameyang told BT Sport: “I don’t even know. I feel very, very bad.

“This can happen. I don’t…