On FG’s approval of N8.49bn to procure COVID-19 test kits

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“The approval of N8.49 billion for procurement of Covid-19 test kits is not bad but there should be transparency. Since it is to further equip the NCDC to respond appropriately to community transmission of the virus, we expect a positive outcome after making all the kits available.” —Adeoye Temitope, Student

“The amount is outrageous because it may be unaccounted for; somebody somewhere is out to defraud the country. What happened to test kits donated by foreign governments?

“The FG is responsible for ensuring our safety, so, if our lives really matter, then, they should look for ways to protect rather than swindle us.” —Hakeem Rufai, Broadcaster

“The FG should be wise. Others are formulating Covid-19 vaccines and ours is approving a whopping N8.6 billion, sufficient to own a factory to produce the kits.

“It appears they are deliberately creating…