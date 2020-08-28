Edo Govt boosts COVID-19 response as Obaseki commissions 4th molecular laboratory

…promises to make Edo healthcare hub

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, commissioned the fourth coronavirus (COVID-19) molecular laboratory to boost testing capacity for the disease in the state and contain the pandemic.

Commissioning the testing facility at Lily Hospital in Benin City, Obaseki said: “The Lily molecular laboratory is the first privately owned PCR laboratory in the South-south region of the country. Several investments have continued to flood the state following the conducive environment created in the state. Lily Hospital has invested in a molecular laboratory that has the capacity to test for COVID-19.”

The governor added: “Government can’t be in competition with private businesses as healthcare is both an economic and social good.

“As a government, we will continue to encourage private people to come and invest in healthcare in Edo State. Our goal is to make Edo State the healthcare hub of this region. Our emphasis as a…