Lagos By-election: PDP holds primaries Sept 5

The People Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its primary elections for the Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly on Sept. 5.

The spokesperson for the party in Lagos, Mr Taofik Gani, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is set to conduct by-elections on Oct. 31.

This is to fill the 12 vacant legislative seats across eight states in Nigeria, following the demise or resignation of the previous occupants.

Gani said all the necessary logistics had been put in place by the party to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He explained that the party had cleared four aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket in a primary election for the Lagos East Senatorial district while two aspirants were cleared for the Kosofe II House of Assembly in Lagos.

NAN reports that the four aspirants for the senatorial district are Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi,…