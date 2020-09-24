APC in Ekiti suspends Ojudu,10 others indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has suspended Sen. Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others indefinitely for allegedly flouting directive of the party’s national executive.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ade Ajayi, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Those suspended alongside Ojudu are Ayo Ajibade, Oyetunde Ojo, Femi Adeleye, Chief Akin Akomolafe and Bunmi Ogunleye.

The rest are, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Dr Wole Oluyede, Mr Olusoga Owoeye, Mr Dele Afolabi and Toyin Oluwasola.

Ajayi said that the suspension followed the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee inaugurated by the party’s State Executive Council to investigate the alleged disobedience of certain party members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on June 25.

The APC scribe said that the NEC had directed members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw existing cases in court, but that the affected members disobeyed.

The…