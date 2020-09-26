Labour mulls to boycott meeting with FG on Monday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE organised labour Saturday said that the planned nationwide strike expected to commence midnight Sunday will go ahead despite the purported court injunction restraining labour from embarking on strike.

Labour also faulted the said injunction stopping the protest, saying that the action of the government has put the Monday meeting on a shaky position even as it said that the protest was organized by Nigerians and not the labour.

Meanwhile, some affiliate labour unions have arrived Abuja for the strike.

Recall that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its sister union, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, had given the federal government September 28 deadline to reverse the recent increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariff if not they would shut down the economy.

But a group suspected to be sponsored by the Federal Government had procured injunction in Thursday at the National Industrial Court, restraining the labour from going on…