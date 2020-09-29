NBS to begin business sample census October 12



By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS is to commence National Business Survey after 22 years.

The statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale announced this on Monday while delivering a keynote address at the Training of Trainers for the National Business Sample Census (NBSC) 2020 in Abuja.

Kale said the information emanating from the census activity would be primarily useful in understanding the nature and structure of the economy, as well as providing a sound business frame for the conduct of economic surveys in the country.

The Business Census also known as an Economic Census is a statistical exercise that involves the enumeration of formal and informal business establishments across the country.

During this process, commercial and industrial business operations in fixed locations would be listed with valuable information including the nature of the economic activity of the establishments, the number of employees they engage, their contact…