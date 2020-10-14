Intels sacks 600 workers in Rivers, Warri

*Labour demands recall within 7 days, as workers down tools

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Intels Services Nigeria Limited has terminated the employment of no fewer than 600 workers in Rivers and Warri operational areas after it recently declared 30 workers redundant.

In a swift reaction, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wednesday, gave the management of Intels a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw the sack letters and recall the affected workers or face total shut down of its operations nationwide.

Vanguard gathered that the affected workers were mostly employees of Associate Maritime Services, AMS, a subsidiary of Intels, reportedly sacked three days ago leading to industrial unrest by aggrieved workers since Monday.

In a letter of ultimatum to the Managing Director, Intels Nig. Ltd, Onne Port, Rivers State, Secretary-General of MWUN, Felix Akingboye, said: “Over the years the welfare benefits of your employees (Intels Nig. Ltd.) and that of your subsidiary Company, AMS, has…