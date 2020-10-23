Afenifere blasts Buhari for silence over Tuesday’s killings

By Dapo Akinrefon

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping mute over the Lekki toll gate killings and failing to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones.

Afenifere, in a statement by its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, described the President’s silence as pathetic, and demanded the arrest and trial of all security personnel involved in the incident.

The statement read: “Afenifere is in deep mourning over the Tuesday mindless massacre of peaceful innocent protesters in Lekki by bloodsucking Nigerian soldiers. The space where Muslims prayed on Friday and Christians on Sunday was turned to a bloody ground when the Nigerian state showed its bestiality. We mourn all the dead and commiserate with their families.

“We once again identify with the young ones in their just demands for a better society.

“Mr Babajide Sanwo-0lu, the Governor of Lagos, has denied inviting soldiers to…