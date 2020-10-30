The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in South-West Nigeria has said that the #EndSARS protests and its aftermaths called for fairness in governance.

The party made the assertion in a communiqué on Friday at the end of a two-day South-West Leadership meeting which commenced on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the SDP Acting National Vice-Chairman, South West, Mr Bade Falade and party chairmen from Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ondo states.

“We viewed critically the recent protests in the country as a manifestation of people’s right to demand fairness in governance.

“The #EndSARS protests from all indications is meant to make government more responsive to the suffering of the people and rebuilding decayed infrastructure which is universal in Nigeria.

“We believe in Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a credible alternative to other political parties who have misgoverned and misruled this country in the immediate time past,”…