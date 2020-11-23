Panic as trigger-happy policeman kills security guard in Rivers

***Victims father threatens to commit suicide if…

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

There is panic as a policeman identified as Inspector James, a Marine Policeman, has gunned down a civilian security guard attached to a company at Abonnema Wharf in Port Harcourt City, Rivers State, Mr Gospel Gbaraka.

This was as the father of the slain security guard, Mr Innocent Gbaraka, has threatened to commit suicide if justice was not done in the matter as quick as possible.

However, it was gathered that Gospel, who hails from Gwara Community in Khana Local Government Area of the state, was killed by the trigger happy policeman at his duty post in the premises of Bulk Strategic Reserve Limited, on Sunday.

Although, the reason for the shooting has not been ascertained at press time, as there has not been any formal statement from the company where both the killer and the victim work, but it was gathered that the policeman had shot the victim out of anger.

Speaking, Mr Innocent…