Energy House does not belong to NICON Investment, Jimoh Ibrahim

By Udeme Akpan

As the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON freezes the bank accounts of a controversial businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, and seized some assets over his N69 billion debts, Ladico Industrial Company Limited and International Energy Services Limited have declared that the building, popularly known as Energy House, located at 90, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, does not belong to him.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, AMCON, which attributed the action to a recent court order given by Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, had stated: “In compliance with the enforcement order of the court, AMCON on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, took effective possession of all twelve properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners, which include the following: the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt…