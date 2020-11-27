New Niger Delta militant group throws up 5 demands

…Supports S’South govs, leaders on true federalism

…Backs payment of 13% derivation directly to oil/gas communities

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South- South

A new coalition of 36 militant groups, Continuous Emancipation of Niger Delta, CEND, which carried out attacks on gas and crude oil pipelines in Bayelsa State, in the last two weeks, Friday, listed six demands the Federal Government should quickly handle, otherwise the group would continue “destructive attacks” on oil and gas facilities.

CEND’s demands correspond with all the seven-point demands of South-South governors and leaders, Tuesday, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, except their call on the federal government to pay 13 per cent derivation directly to oil and gas producing communities.

Another coalition of nine militant groups in nine states of Niger Delta, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, headed by self-professed “Major General” Johnmark Ezonbi, had on Wednesday, night disowned the…