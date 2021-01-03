Kane, Son doing ‘special things’ – Mourinho

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are doing “special things” for Tottenham Hotspur this season, manager Jose Mourinho said.
This was following the dynamic duo both scoring in a 3-0 win over Leeds United that lifted Spurs to third in the Premier League on Saturday.
Kane gave his side the lead from the penalty spot — his 10th league goal of the season — then combined with Son who doubled Tottenham’s tally just before halftime.
It was Son’s 100th goal for Tottenham and the 13th time this season that the pair had combined for a league goal, equalling the whole season record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95.
“I think in the Premier League there are many good players everywhere even in clubs where you don’t believe they can have great players,” Mourinho said.
“But I have to say that Sonny and Harry are doing special things this season.
“They are very good players as you know for many years.
“I want more goals, especially from…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper