Court to rule on EFCC’s request to inspect $9.8m cash Feb 17

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja has reserved till February 17, ruling on the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for the Court to visit the Kano branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria and inspect the sums of $9,772,800 and £74000 which are instrumental to the charges brought against a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu.

The EFCC alleges that the defendant received huge sums of money without going through a financial institution.

At the resumed trial on January 14, 2021, the prosecution counsel M.S Abubakar prayed for an order of court to move to CBN Kano branch for the purpose of inspection of the sums of $9,772,800 and £74000 which are respective subjects of counts three and four of the charge.

Abubakar urged the court to grant the Locus in quo in the overall interest of justice.

However, defence counsel Ahmed Raji, SAN who adopted his counter-affidavit…