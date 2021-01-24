IFAD charges world leaders to increase investment to assist small-scale farmers adapt to climate change

To mobilise $500m in tackling threats to food security

As climate change’ll push 140 million people to migrate by 2050

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The International Fund Agricultural Development, IFAD, on Saturday, charged world leaders to increase investment to assist small-scale farmers to adapt to climate change, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across various economies and endangering survival through food production and availability.

The warning came from the President of IFAD, Gilbert Houngbo, ahead of next week’s Climate Adaptation Summit.

According to Houngbo it is urgent for the heads of government and the private sector to heavily invest in small-scale farmers in climate change issues adversely affecting agriculture.

He also described the situation as unacceptable, where small-scale farmers who produce much of what the entire world consumes, but are relegated to the background and left to face unpredictable weather patterns.

He said: “It is…