Support PDP candidates, Osanebi urges women, youths

Ahead of the March 6 local government elections in the state, a member representing Ndokwa East state constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi, has charged Ndokwa women and youths to support all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the election.

He made the call on Tuesday in his Asaba residence, when he received Osanebi Gallant Women, Ndokwa East and West chapters, Ashaka Unity Group and the 100% Osanebi Support Group.

The groups in their various submissions thanked the former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly for his support and magnanimity, especially during the Yuletide.

In his response, Osanebi thanked the groups for coming and for celebrating his birthday October 7, 2020, adding “I am impressed at your continual support and consistency. Don’t join issues with people. We must not fight or quarrel.”

