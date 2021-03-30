Don’t take back seat in politics, Enugu lawmaker urges youths

By Ikechukwu Odu

Enugu State Lawmaker, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua has advocated for youths participation in politics, saying that it enhances development at all facets of human endeavour.

Dr. Ugwuerua, who represents Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly stated this at Ibagwa-Ani in Ovogovo Development Centre of Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, during the inauguration of the United Ovogovo Youths Forum, weekend.

He added that the functionality, growth and development of any community lies on the youths, adding that their active participation in Politics and governance could be a better means of attracting government presence and provision of social amenities to improve the lots of their people.

The lawmaker who also doubled as the patron of the youths said the rationale for bringing the youths of Ovogovo together was to form a formidable, strong and viable body that could strengthen the unity, and oneness of the people as well as to educate them…