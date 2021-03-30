No plan to shift National Sports Festival — Edo govt

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Edo state government has dispelled rumours that the National Sports Festival scheduled to begin in Edo state on April 2nd has been shifted to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu stated this when he was led by the Director of facilities, Edo State Sports Commission, Victor Edokpayi, to inspect facilities for the sports festival late Tuesday where he reassured that the state was ready to host the Games, scheduled to kick off on April 2, 2020.

the Deputy Governor also visited Team Edo at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium where the athletes were being tested and vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), ahead of the Games opening.

Shaibu said: “The rumours that the Federal Ministry of Sports wants to take the games from Edo to Abuja is not true as the Minister and the Permanent Secretary have denied it.

“I spoke with the minister who said he…