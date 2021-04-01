DEVELOPING: NAF Alpha jet loses radar contact in Borno, whereabouts unknown

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said early Thursday that one of its Alpha Jet involved in the anti-terror war against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province has lost radar contact in Borno State.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

The statement was titled, ‘Nigerian Air Force Alpha-Jet Loses Radar Contact’.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said though the whereabouts of the attack jet was unknown as of the time of filing this report, search and rescue efforts were ongoing.