‘We must sustain, cherish our subsisting unity, brotherhood’

Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

Gombe State Government will continue to cherish and maintain the brotherhood subsisting among the adherents of the two major faiths in the state.

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, made the observation at the commissioning of the 25 million Naira Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Guest House in Gombe.

The pointed out that his administration will not relent in providing the necessary support for people to practice their beliefs freely, stressing that the essence of leadership is to serve humanity.

He acknowledged the contributions of religious groups in the development of the society and commended CAN for its role in maintaining peace and stability which he described as fulcrum of sustainable development.

According to him, “let me reiterate that this peace we have in Gombe State is non-negotiable, we cannot afford to throw it away and no matter what the devil will do, God will see us through and we shall maintain our strength in unity…