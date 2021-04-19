NHRC: Ensure all appointments are in consonance with constitution, Falana writes Lawan

Femi Falana has asked the Senate President Ahmad Lawan to ensure all appointments confirmed by the Senate are in consonance with the constitution of Nigeria.

He also described the nomination of the 16-man member of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, as “lopsided”.

Falana, in a letter written to the Senate President and made available to Vanguard, faulted the nomination, stressing that it was not in consonance with Section 14 (3) of the Constitution which stipulates that “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.”

Falana…